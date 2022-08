ONTARIO: Entered into rest peacefully on August 3, 2022 at age 77.

Predeceased by his parents: William and Irene Bommele Vanderstyne; brother: William Vanderstyne

Survived by his nephew: James (Jody) Vanderstyne; niece: Linda Vanderstyne; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Per Dan’s wishes, no services will be held.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com