Vanderwege, Sharon S.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the age of 68. Sharon was born on August 19, 1950 in Rochester the daughter of Robert and Jeannine Tucker Stubbings. She was a lifetime member and EMT of Palmyra Volunteer Ambulance and had worked at Creative Environment Day Care in Macedon. Sharon enjoyed nature, camping and fishing and loved animals. She watched attentively to April the giraffe’s pregnancy and delivery of baby Taj last April. Sharon adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years Ronald Vanderwege; sons Jeff and Doug (Kyle Jenkins) Vanderwege; sister Linda (john) Zambito; brother Tom Stubbings; brother-in-law Richard Vanderwege; grandchildren Ashley and Zak and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, September 25 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Please join the family at 11am on Wednesday, September 26 at Macedon Center Cemetery for committal prayers. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY, 13220 or to Animal Adventure, 85 Martin Hill Road, Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com