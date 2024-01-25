Vanderzille, Lee Adrian

SODUS, NEW YORK: Lee Adrian Vanderzille, age 83, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2024, in Newark, New York. He was born on April 26, 1940 in Sodus, New York, to Adrian and Bertha Vanderzille.

Lee was a true family man who lived most of his life in Sodus on South Geneva Road, surrounded by his four sisters and their families. Coming from a farming community, Lee stayed tied to his upstate New York roots and became a trucker by trade, specializing in transporting produce. He drove for decades, sometimes for himself and sometimes for others. Even at the age of 80, he would hop in his car and drive for hundreds of miles to visit his kids and grandkids without a problem. During his free time, Lee loved to watch farming videos on YouTube.

Lee is survived by his son Kyle Vanderzille (Shari), and daughter, Karen Polson (Eric). He is also survived by his sister Janet Wunder, sister Judy Denosky (Jay), sister Betty DeMent (Dick), and his grandchildren Will, Averi, Adam, and Natalie. Lee leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Harold Wunder, sister Carole Cortright, brother-in-law Carl Cortright, nephew Dale Wunder, and his parents, Adrian and Bertha Vanderzille.

Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

A private family gathering to celebrate Lee’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Lee’s memory to the Wallington Fire Department.