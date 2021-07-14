VandeViver, Lloyd J.

SODUS: Lloyd passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at age 97. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Hadderman; son-in-law Tom; grandson Scott (Lymaris) Hadderman; granddaughter Andrea (Mark) Agostinelli; and great-grandsons Christopher, Alex, Mateo and Daniel.

After his family, Lloyd’s passion, and life-long career, was farming. He loved to see things grow. When he wasn’t in his cherry and apple orchards he could often be found on his boat fishing for perch or walleye. He also spent hours honing his excellent carpentry skills in his well equipped wood working shop where he crafted many pieces of beautiful furniture for family and friends. “I enjoyed every minute” he would say with a smile. Lloyd was also an active Mason in the Sodus Lodge for many years, an experience he cherished. He will be missed by many.

Per his wishes there will be no services. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hadderman.net. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Donations in his name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=lttr-home.