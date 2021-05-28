VanDeWalle, Barbara A.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 28, 2021 at age 72.

She is predeceased by her husband: Thomas VanDeWalle.

She was a longtime member of the Pultneyville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Survived by her children: Edward (Lynn) Thornton, Brian VanDeWalle, and Kelly (Adam Hicks) VanDeWalle; grandchildren: Thomas, Stephanie, Becky, Jessica, Tonya, and Matthew; 10 great-grandchildren; sister: Sandra (Steve) Ryan; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Private interment in Ridge Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In loving memory of Barbara, expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Pultneyville Fire Company, PO Box 115, Pultneyville, NY 14538 or the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service, PO Box 99, Williamson, NY 14589.

