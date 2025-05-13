Vandewater, Cheryl I. 

NORTH ROSE: Cheryl Vandewater, 57, passed away, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with her niece, Lariah by her side.

Cheryl was born June 1, 1967 in Sodus, the daughter of the late John Leddick and Irene P. Vanderbroek. She was a 1985 Graduate of Sodus High School. She worked at HARBEC in Ontario. She enjoyed spending time crafting with her niece. Watching Disney movies and Full House! She loved anything to do with racing, puzzle books, crocheting and recently got into candle making. She loved playing cards with her brother, Mike.

She is survived by her husband Keith; her brother; Michael (Amanda) Plotts, along with several other siblings, she’s also survived by Lariah Plotts, Jonathan Plotts, Thomas Smith along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cheryl is predeceased by her father; John Leddick and her mother; Irene (Vanderbroek) Plotts, step-father; John Plotts, sister-in-law; Barb Hewitt, mother and father-in-law; Bernice and Richard Vandewater, aka, Bee and Dick.