VandeWater, Richard J.

SODUS: Age 81, passed away February 2, 2020 at Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice and daughter, Barbara Hewitt. He is survived by his significant other, Mary House of Sodus; son, Keith (Cheryl) VandeWater of Ontario; grandchildren, Julia House of Newark, Rick Hewitt of CA and Ricky Hewitt of Pittsford; brother, Bill (Cathy) VandeWater of FL; sister, Donna (Ron) Seely of SC; step children, Candy (Jeff) Law of Sodus, Alice (Mark Nash) House of Newark, David (Lynne) House of Manchester; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, February 6th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551, where his Memorial Service will be held promptly at 7:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at WWW.HSNORTON.COM