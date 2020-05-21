Vandewinckel, Sharon A.

ONTARIO: Age 73 died peacefully in her sleep on 5/18/2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Beulah I. Musso, as well as her brother Jon Michael Clemson. She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 54 years, Carl J. Vandewinckel and three children, Jeffrey Vandewinckel (Susan), Christopher Vandewinckel (Toni), Kimberly Nemi (Neil), and grandchildren Jordan, Jack, Lucas, Shayna, Leah, Olivia, and Daniel. She is also survived by her adoring Uncle Joseph Cappello, her Brothers Frank Musso and John Musso, and numerous extended family members of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins Nieces and Nephews. Sharon was born in Niagara Falls on 4/14/1947, raised in Ontario NY, and graduating from Wayne Central High school in 1965. Besides caring for her family, she worked as an office manager at General Dynamics, a Dental office, and Motts Co., always with a strong work ethic. Sharon volunteered for multiple organizations, such as the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance, the Boy Scouts of America, and a local community closet for those in need. She was a dedicated and lifelong member of St Mary’s Church in Ontario, NY. Sharon was loyal and generous to anyone she encountered. She was a consummate giver, where Christmas was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed quiet time reading, crocheting, and watching the rain. She enriched the lives of her family and friends with her joy of cooking and always planning the next family get together. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St Maximilian Kolbe Parish Martha’s Ministry. A private Burial service will be held on Saturday, 5/23/2020 at the Calvary Cemetery in Ontario, NY.