Geneva: JASON VANDUYNE, 54, January 1, 1972 - May 31, 2026. Jason passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Geneva, NY. Jason graduated from NR-W High School in 1991. He obtained two Associates Degrees from Finger Lakes Community College.

Jason worked at Parker Hannifin and the at IEC Electronics for many years. Due to his freckles and infectious smile, he earned the nickname of “Howdy Doody” as a child. He was also known as “ Droopy” for Droopy Drawers or for the cartoon dog who maintained the same expression whether he was happy or upset. Jason was known for his laugh and his desire to win every argument.

Jason is survived by his loving mom, Linda White-Settles; his father, John VanDuyne; his children: Amanda [Grey] Canset, Caitlin Demmin, Rebecca VanDuyne, & Jason VanDuyne; brother, Howard (Donna) VanDuyne; nephews: Chase (Celeste) VanDuyne, Kolby VanDuyne, Jair (Catie) VanDuyne, & Simeon VanDuyne; nieces: Hope (CJ) Kemp, & Keturah VanDuyne; great nieces & nephew; aunts: Helen (the late Warren) Camp, Geraldine Briggs (the late Vern Burn); Christine (the late Mike) Bilynski, Virginia (the late Paul) Krokenberger, Jane (Charlie) Trumble; Jean (Keith) Jay, & June Seiler; uncles: Stephen (Brenda) VanDuyne, Scott (Debbie) VanDuyne, & Eric VanDuyne (David Newcomb); grandmother, Martha White; lifelong friends: Donnie Card, & Aaron Castle; and many cousins.

Jason was predeceased by his brother, Micheal VanDuyne; grandparents: Milton & Betty VanDuyne & Robert White; uncles: Danny White, John (Polly) White, Timothy White, and aunt Juanita “Tina” (the late Winford) Tanner.

There will be no funeral. There will be a memorial picnic for friends (including former coworkers) and family on July 11, 2026 starting at 3:00, at Abbey Park in Lyons, NY. Feel free to bring your favorite dish to share. Jason’s favorite food—lasagna, and hots and hamburgers will be provided.

Donations in Jason’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County—Waynehumane.org/donate/