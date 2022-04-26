VanDuyne, Richard A. 

NEWARK: Richard A VanDuyne, 84, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at DeMay Living Center with his family by his side.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All are welcome to attend Richard’s graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620, in memory of Richard.

Richard was born the son of LeRoy and Margaret (Graham) VanDuyne on Thursday, February 24, 1938, in South Bulter, NY. He grew up in the Newark - Phelps area graduating from Phelps High School class of 1957. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1963. Richard worked at Gleason Works in Rochester for thirty years; he worked nine years at IEC in Newark and Jackson & Perkins Rose Garden. Richard loved fishing and tinkered with fixing lawnmowers, helping family and friends fix their cars when they had problems.

Richard was born the son of LeRoy and Margaret (Graham) VanDuyne on Thursday, February 24, 1938, in South Bulter, NY. He grew up in the Newark - Phelps area graduating from Phelps High School class of 1957. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1963. Richard worked at Gleason Works in Rochester for thirty years; he worked nine years at IEC in Newark and Jackson & Perkins Rose Garden. Richard loved fishing and tinkered with fixing lawnmowers, helping family and friends fix their cars when they had problems.

Richard will be remembered by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Sandra (Orbaker) VanDuyne; his son, Richard Jr. “Ricky” (Susan) VanDuyne; daughters Jeannette Boise, Mary VanDuyne and Julie Orsborne; grandchildren Allen and Mya VanDuyne, Medina VanDuyne, Cassandra Everhart, Roxanne Peters, Dana Orsborne, Dustin Orsborne and Daniel (Sandra) Orsborne.

Richard was predeceased by his parents LeRoy and Margaret VanDuyne; son-in-law, Ricky Orsborne; brother, Merton VanDuyne; sisters Shirley Simmons, Muriel Blondell, and Carol Wolf.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.