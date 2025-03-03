MACEDON: Bugar passed away on February 22, 2025. He was born to the late John and Emma VanDyke. He was also predeceased by his sister, Annamae VanDyke.

Bugar is survived by his wife, Beth VanDyke; children, Patrick (Leah), Pete (Karen), Sayra, Jessica, Jason, and Mike (Wendy); grandchildren, Jazz, Lily, Zella, Braelyn, Cody, Samantha, Nathan; brother, Jonny VanDyke; nephew, John Scott; brother and sister-in-law, Donny and Margaret Collins.

Bugar was a past president of the Riders Forever. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 1PM-4PM on Saturday (March 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Following calling hours, the family wishes everyone to join them at the Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 Rte. 31, Palmyra, NY 14522.