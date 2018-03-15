Connect with us

VanDyke, Diana

WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Newark Wayne Hospital, with many of her family and friends by her side. Diana was a very caring and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. Diana enjoyed spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. At the request of her family there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be this spring at the family’s convenience. Diana is survived by her son John Paul Van Dyke, siblings: Linda (Gordy) Lyke, Jim Mein, David (Barb) Mein, Karen (David) Copp, Bob (Cindy) Mein, Peter, Mein, Barry Mein, Marc (Melissa) Mein, Rick Mein, Scott (Barb) Mein, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Madelyn Mein and her sister Paula Saji. keysorfuneralhomes.com

