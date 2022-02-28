Vane, Gordon Richard

NEWARK: Gordon R. Vane, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

The family will announce the date and time of Gordon’s graveside and celebration of life service to be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Gordon.

Gordon was born the son of the late Manley and Annabelle (Anderson) Vane on Tuesday, June 2, 1931, in Rochester, NY. He grew up in the area, graduating from high school in Ontario, NY. Gordon enjoyed playing the organ at his church, directing the choir, and performing as a soloist. Gordon always had time to look at different organs wherever they were. He was an extremely talented craftsman with wood.

Gordon will be remembered by his daughter, Yolonda Casselman; grandchildren Peter DeRue, Elizabeth Rose, Christopher (Sandra) Seeger and Danielle (Jordan) Seeger; great-grandchildren Nicolas, Jacob, Lucas, Zachary, Jordan, Troy and SkyLynn; brother, Rodney Vane; sister, Pamela (James) Johnson; many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was predeceased by wife, Jeanne in 1989; daughters Melody DeRue and Charlene Seeger; grandchildren Angela Wright and Michael DeRue; sons-in-law, Merle Casselman and Robert DeRue; a brother, Nelson Vane.

