VanEe, Dot (Dorothy)

Sodus Point: On Sunday April 18, 2021 Dot VanEe, loving wife and mother, peacefully passed away at age 72 in her family home. Dot was born on November 2, 1948 in Sodus, New York to Harold "Penny" and Isabelle Pennycoff of Sodus Point. She is survived by loving husband Robert "Bob" VanEe, sons James and Brian (Heather) VanEe, grandson Connor, sister Kay Ann Gwilt, nephew Daniel (Varvara) Clark, grand nephew Matthew Clark, nephew David Gwilt, grand neice Kathleen (Justin) Hoesterey, great grand niece Freya Hoesterey and Brother-in-law William (Nan) VanEe. All, together with good friend Carol Chapman, gave comfort in her final weeks. Predeceased by her parents and sister Donna Lee Victorious.



After graduating from Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, she practiced as a highly regarded Registered Nurse for many years. Positions included Wayne County Migrant camp Visiting Nurse, Floor Nursing Supervisor at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home in Ithaca, Wayne County Visiting Nurse, Nursing Director at the Sodus Blossom View Nursing Home as it opened, and Night Director at the Sodus Myers Community Hospital. Whether working, on pause to raise her sons, or after retirement, Dot willingly gave care and support for a large number of neighbors, friends and relatives. She earned the nick-name "Supernurse" from the beginning.



At her request, a private celebration of life will be held at a future time. If possible, donations to your local ambulance service in her name would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, SOdus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com