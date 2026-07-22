VanEe, Nan

Williamson: Nan VanEe passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2026, following a brief illness. She was 79 years old.

Nan was born in Sodus, NY and grew up in the Hamlet of Pultneyville. She graduated from Williamson Central School in 1964, earned a Business degree from Monroe Community College in 1995, and completed her MBA at Roberts Wesleyan University in 1997.

Nan enjoyed a distinguished 45-year career as a Global Travel Buyer for Xerox Corporation, beginning in 1965 and retiring in 2010.

Nan was truly one of a kind. To know her was to love her. Nan was frugal but generous, kind, thoughtful and genuinely funny. She was known for Nanisms - coined by her nieces as a phrase or piece of advice given by Aunt Nan, completely logical to her and impossible to everyone else (e.g. “I need a small quart of milk”). Nan and her Nanisms always left the room a little brighter.

She served on the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club Board from 1999-2004, was Vice President from 2003-2004 and an active golf member since 1976. She also served as a board member of the Newark Wayne Community Hospital for several years.

An avid traveler, she and Bill enjoyed touring the country in their RV with their adopted greyhounds Emmy and Peggy Sue, and whippet Daisy, visiting family and friends along the way. Nan’s quest for adventure went beyond the open road and across the globe with friends and family by air, land and sea to Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Amalfi Coast, Iceland, Italy, Zermatt, Caribbean, Hawaii and many more destinations.

Nan was a talented seamstress and embroiderer, often making beautiful quilts and embroidered gifts for family, friends and charitable organizations.

She was actively supporting local organizations such as Breast Cancer Awareness, Pultneyville and Sodus Bay Historical Societies, Gates Hall and Cracker Box Palace.

Nan is survived by her husband of 58 years William “Bill” VanEe, her twin sister Naomi Ewan, nieces Beth (Paul) Rohan and Andrea (Chris Wolfe) Ewan, nephews Jamie VanEe and Brian (Heather) VanEe. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Theresa Browne, her brothers Richard (Betty) Browne, Peter (Mibb) Browne, and niece Heather Browne.

Donations in Nan’s memory may be made to the Cracker Box Palace, Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc. and The American Cancer Society.

Nan’s celebration of life will take place (Saturday) August 15, 2026 from 1-3 pm at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club: 7030 Bay View Drive, Sodus Point NY 14555.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com