VanGee, Elsie M. 

WALWORTH: Elsie M. VanGee of Walworth passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 93.

She is predeceased by her parents, James and Edna (Abraham) Hoffman and husband Edward. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Almond; grandchildren Carol (Paul) McIntyre and Andrew Almond; great grandchildren Charlotte and Curtis McIntyre and Abby Jimerson.

Friends may join her family for calling hours on Thursday, July 6, 2023 10 am - Noon at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Her Funeral Service will follow at Noon. Interment will follow at Palmyra Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Palmyra Reformed Church 232 Canandaigua St., PO Box 323, Palmyra, NY 14522. Please visit the tribute wall on her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.