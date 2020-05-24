VanGee, Terri A. 

WALWORTH: On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Terri suddenly passed away at age 57. She was predeceased by her fiancé, Luke Hanlon; parents, William and MaryLu White. Terri is survived by her children, Leanna VanGee, Jacob Hanlon and Jessica (Jay) Rogdanoff; grandchildren, Lillie, Hannah and Owen;; siblings, Veronica (Daniel) O’Neill, John White, Lynn White and Carl White; many nieces, nephews, friends and her dog, Presley. Terri will be privately laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a date to be determined. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.