VanGorder, Jacqueline

NEWARK: Jacqueline VanGorder, 73 died on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Jackie was born on August 30, 1946 in Newark, the daughter of late Kenneth and Alice Smith Craver. She graduated from Newark High School, with the Class of 1964. Jackie was a stay at home Mom till her husband died at the age of 45. She then started working at the Deli in the Newark Big M and when they closed, she went to Loson's Big M in Lyons. Jackie was active with TOPS in Phelps. She loved doing activities with children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and working in her garden. She is survived by three children William, Jr. (Jennifer) of Kansas City, Keith and Kimberly (Robert Gay) VanGorder both of Newark; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters, her twin Joyce (Larry) Downey of Clifton Springs, Susan (Dick Sapp) Farabell, and Cheryl (John) Robson both of Newark; sister-in-law June Craver of Sodus; several nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her husband William, Sr. in 1984 and her brother Kenneth Craver. Family and friends may call on Friday (September 6, 2019) from 4 to 7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday (September 7th) at the funeral home with burial following at the Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Americian Lung Assoc., 1595 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14620.