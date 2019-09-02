Obituaries
VanGorder, Jacqueline
NEWARK: Jacqueline VanGorder, 73 died on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Jackie was born on August 30, 1946 in Newark, the daughter of late Kenneth and Alice Smith Craver. She graduated from Newark High School, with the Class of 1964. Jackie was a stay at home Mom till her husband died at the age of 45. She then started working at the Deli in the Newark Big M and when they closed, she went to Loson’s Big M in Lyons. Jackie was active with TOPS in Phelps. She loved doing activities with children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and working in her garden. She is survived by three children William, Jr. (Jennifer) of Kansas City, Keith and Kimberly (Robert Gay) VanGorder both of Newark; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters, her twin Joyce (Larry) Downey of Clifton Springs, Susan (Dick Sapp) Farabell, and Cheryl (John) Robson both of Newark; sister-in-law June Craver of Sodus; several nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her husband William, Sr. in 1984 and her brother Kenneth Craver. Family and friends may call on Friday (September 6, 2019) from 4 to 7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday (September 7th) at the funeral home with burial following at the Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Americian Lung Assoc., 1595 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14620. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
Latest News
Pat VanLare recipient of Agricultural Environmental Steward Award
Patricia (Pat) VanLare of Sodus has been awarded the 2019 Wayne County Agricultural Environmental Steward award. The award was created...
Local youth dancers give back to community
In August, dancers from the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in Walworth, performed a showcase of pieces for residents at...
This Week in Local Sports – High School Golf, Bills Wrap Pre-Season
Recent Obituaries
Schlafer, John A.
PALMYRA: Age 77, A proud Air Force Veteran, Master Sergeant USAF Retired, devoted husband, loving father and awesome papa, passed...
VanGorder, Jacqueline
NEWARK: Jacqueline VanGorder, 73 died on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Jackie was born on...
Smith, Zachary T.
ROCHESTER: Age 28, and currently of Fair Haven passed away August 29, 2019. He was born in Geneva , son...