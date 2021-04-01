VanGys, Barbara Ann (Young)

SODUS: Entered eternal rest Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 68.

Survived by her loving husband of 46 years Richard VanGys and their devoted daughters: Sarah (Robert) Lux of Oakwood, GA, and Jennie (Keith) Beers of Northampton, PA. Proud grandsons and granddaughters: James F Wright III (Kailey Krapf), twins Angelica and Athena Lux, Chase, and Maddie Beers. Great-grandson: Beau John Wright.

Predeceased by her Parents John and Lucille Young of Sodus, NY, Sisters-in-law, and Husband: Nancy (Carlos) Rios, Mary (Ray) Finewood, brothers-in-law: Edward Duncan Toye, Edward Crandell and great-granddaughter: Kahlee Wright.

Survived by her brothers and sisters: Herman (Wilma) Young, Deborah (Lee) Hughes, Marianne (Paul) Moshano, James (Kathie) Young and Timothy (Lisa) Young. Sister-in-law: Kathy Toye, many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends.

Barb was an avid knitter and seamstress. She loved making unique baby blankets, shawls, children’s sweaters and dresses for family and friends. Barb volunteered her skills by making winter scarfs for the Allentown Rescue Mission and Women’s Crisis Center in the Poconos.

Barb utilized her extensive business experience, throughout her career, as an Administrative Assistant to Corporate and Plant Executives, as well as Human Resource Generalist and Pay Roll Administrator.

Barb and Dick retired as full-time RVers and thoroughly enjoyed spending the summers with Jennie’s family and the winters with Sarah’s family. They had many friends at campgrounds and FMCA Chapters. They also enjoyed cruising and traveling with their niece, Amy Toye.

Lehigh Valley Friends will be invited to calling hours this summer.

Private Family Service and Interment at Brick Church Cemetery in Sodus Center, NY this summer.

Contributions can be made to the First Reformed Church of Sodus, 18 Maple Ave Sodus, NY 14551.