VanHaelst, Sarah Kibble

MIDDLESEX: Age 56, passed away September 30, 2020, with her family and friends by her side at her home in Middlesex, New York. She is survived by her husband, Dave VanHaelst; Son, Steven Slow; Mother, Elaine Kibble; Sister, Karen Kibble; Brothers, Michael Kibble, William (Shod) Kibble, John (Jack) Kibble; Father In Law, Joe VanHaelst. Many nieces and nephews and special friend, Roxanne Kelly. Predeceased by father, William (Bill) Kibble; Mother In Law, Eleanor VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Linda VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Laura Hogan. A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Saturday (October 17), 1 PM at Climbing Bines Hops Farm, 511 Hansen Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Sarah will be privately laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NORTH ROSE: Jessica L. Andrzejewski, 35, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, October 04, 2020. She was born in Newark, November 30, 1984, daughter of the late Kevin Andrzejewski, Sr., and Ethel Mitch Shaffer. She is survived by her long-time companion, Gary Ernise, mother, Ethel (Patrick Pickard) Shaffer, daughters, Ashlena Andrzejewski, and, Amerose Andrzejewski Paige […]
PORT GIBSON/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Bush, William C; 87; Bill was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1933 the son of the late Carl Bush and Loretta Stevens. He joined his lifelong love Doris in heaven on October 8. Bill was a proud member of Newark Elks Lodge 1249. He spent many hours in his younger […]