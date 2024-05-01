VanHall, James I. 

MARION: Entered into rest on April 29, 2024 at the age of 62. He is predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Nancy VanHall. Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jeannine; sons, Adam and Randy VanHall; brothers, Jeff (Sharon) VanHall, Steve (Kim) VanHall; dogs, Maple, Jasmine and Allis; cats, Scooter, and Willow; several nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a Graveside service, 11AM, Friday, May 3rd at the Marion Cemetery, 3915 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or to any local Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.stevensfhmarion.com