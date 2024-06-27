VanHall, Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon

NEWARK: Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon VanHall 64 years old. Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2024
He is predeceased by his parents, Nancy and Gordon VanHall and his brother James VanHall
He is survived by his wife Sharon, his son Ryan (Brooke) VanHall, two grandchildren Jenessa and Brennan VanHall, two stepsons Ryan and Christopher Concert, his brother Steve (Kim) VanHall, sister in laws Jeannine VanHall and Stephanie Ross, father-in-law Lewis C. Ross Jr., several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends near and far.
5 dogs; MayLee, Ginger, Chunkey, Enzo, Stella. 3 orange cats; Freddie, Frankie, Lucky Lew. Two very close friends; Ralph LaPorte “kiss my xxx” and Bob Porter “why do you need to be such a xxxx head.”
Thank you to Dr. Peter Stasko for the Care and compassion you gave Jeff over the years.
To all the Drs, nurses, techs, and staff on 2 west at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Thank you for all the support, wonderful care, and making Jeff feel very comfortable and loved.
At this time, per Jeff’s request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
September 18, 1940 -June 25, 2024 Walworth: Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 83. Betty was born on September 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Doris "Colegrove" Cunningham. She is predeceased by her husband David Craw and daughter Michelle Montante. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker; granddaughter […]