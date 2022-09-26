VanHoover, David I.

WILLIAMSON: David went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 25, 2022 after his short battle with cancer. He was married to his loving wife, Mary Jane of 62.5 years and they raised 4 loving children: Scott (Beth) VanHoover, Kim (Tom) DeStefano, Kris (Paul) DiSanto and Jeff (Katrina) VanHoover; grandchildren: Elijah and Marianna VanHoover, Bailey and Drew DiSanto, Abram (Mariah) and Simon VanHoover; (2) great grandchildren.

David proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963 – 1965. After a 31 year career at Eastman Kodak, he retired at age 51. His second career was working on Volkswagen Beetles, where he made many lasting friendships. He was an avid race car fan and attended many races; both local and national level.

David and Mary Jane are thankful for the memories with their dear friends of fun and laughter playing Euchre, 42 and Mexican Train.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on (Friday) October 7, 2022 at 4pm at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus: 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of David can be made to the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com