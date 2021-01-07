VanHoover, Richard E.

ONTARIO: Richard E. VanHoover, of Ontario, passed away on January 5, 2021 at age 73. He was born on February 20, 1947, to the late Melvin and Jessie VanHoover. After graduating Wayne Central High School, he elected to proudly serve his country in the Vietnam War. Richard enjoyed going over the road for his trucking business and later turned his joy of helping people into a real estate career. Richard loved to make others smile or laugh no matter where he went or who he encountered. Richard will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Van Hoover; daughter, Rachel (David) Smith; sons, Ryan (Heather) and Michael (Nicole) Van Hoover; grandchildren, Victoria, Rachel, Zachary, Kinzie, and Rylie; great grandson, Cooper; cousin, Judy Schreiber; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dear friends and canine companion, Hannah. Richard’s family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness, compassion and wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and Fresenius Kidney Care in Webster. Richard will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 15th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richard’s memory to Honor Flight Rochester or Pines of Peace. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.