VanHout, Roy K. “Ken”

PALMYRA: Ken passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald, Richard, and Theron “Mike” VanHout; sister, Shirley Jones; and grandson, Cody VanHout.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna VanHout; children, Kevin (Michelle) VanHout, Keith (Michelle) VanHout, and Kristine Hartman; grandchildren, Gage (Makenna), Madison, and Miranda VanHout, Hunter, Herrick, and Hali Hartman; great grandchildren, Jackson, Deacon, and Colson VanHout; siblings, Donald (Nancy), Gerald (Charlotte) and John (Denise) VanHout, Debbie (Tom) Coomber, Laura (Art) Brown, Gloria (Carl) Spencer, and Nancy Blankenberg; sister-in-law Lori (Bill) Foster; brother-in-law Terry (Dale) Bastian; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Ken worked at Red Star Express Lines for 35 years as a semi-tractor trailer driver with city routes and later driving double-bottom tractor trailers. Ken earned many safe driver awards and drove for multiple million miles during his career.

Ken enjoyed time spent with his wife and children as they grew up with many family activities together, including bowling, camping, riding on- and off-road motorcycles, fishing, boating, and car shows. He was an avid football fan with a lifelong love of the Washington Redskins. As a member of the Palmyra Racing Association, Ken enjoyed organizing and working motocross race events at Hogback Hill. Later he enjoyed spending time at his family vacation home in the 1000 Islands, New York, with his wife, adult children and their families sharing his love for fishing and boating. He was also proud of his extensive classic car collection. Ken enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his wife at their DeLand, Florida, home. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Ken’s name may be directed to a charity he supported, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, at https://supporting.afsp.org/ To leave Ken’s family a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.