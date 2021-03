MARION: Tracey passed away on February 20, 2021 at age 44. She was predeceased by her daughter, Shaylynn Aubrey VanHout Caster; fiancé, Samuel Pergolizzi. Tracey is survived by her daughter, Abi (Louis Grayson) VanHout; parents, Gerald and Charlotte VanHout; siblings, Trevor VanHout; niece, Leah VanHout; aunt, Sharon (Steve) Smith; extended family and friends; beloved dog, Tia. A graveside service will be announced. Contributions in memory of Tracey may be directed to the Tracey L. VanHout Fund, Community Bank, 525 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. To leave the family an online condolence or to view Tracey’s full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.