VanHoute, Harold I.

MACEDON: Our father joined his son, Richard D. VanHoute, in heaven on February 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his father, Isaac VanHoute and step-mother, Eva VanHoute; his birth mother, Mabel VanHoute (who died when he was very young) and his aunt, Doris Vosburgh, who helped to raise him until his father remarried. Harold is survived by his wife Marion of 26 years; daughter Susan (James) Sachs; son Douglas (Marianne) VanHoute; Myra Franke VanHoute (mother of Susan, Richard and Doug); grandchildren; Brian (Vicki) Ioele, Jeffrey (Kathy) Ioele, Kristy Ioele, Lisa Sachs, James (Heather) Sachs, David (Hiromi) VanHoute, Rick VanHoute, Emma VanHoute, Simon VanHoute; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; Sisters, Ruth Smith and Betty Lowley and several cousins. Harold was born in Newark where he resided until he enlisted in the US Army. He served in the US Army Motor Pool from 1949-1952. Upon his discharge from the Army, Harold established his home in Macedon where he became active as a volunteer fireman, Little League coach and was a Pal-Mac Central Schools bus driver for 12 years. In addition, Harold was an avid bowler, a Mason and also assisted in establishing the Post #494 of the American Legion in Macedon. To Honor Harold, family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12-2PM where a celebration of life service will immediately follow visitation at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will take place at the Macedon Village Cemetery sometime in May at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harold may be directed to the American Legion, Post #454. To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.