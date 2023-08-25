VanHoute, Herb

05/08/45 – 08/17/23

WILLIAMSON: Herb passed on August 17, 2023 at age 78.

Predeceased by his parents: Wellman and Pauline VanHoute; Daughter - Monica Conca; Brother - Doug VanHoute.

Survived by his Wife, Cathy VanHoute of 51 years; children - James and Rebecca VanHoute, 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, Sister Bonnie and Stepmother Arlene.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an EM1 (SS) from 1963-1969, of which he spent 2 years on the U.S.S. Nautilus 571 - the first nuclear sub. He then went on to work for RG&E at the Ginna Plant becoming a Shift Supervisor until he retired. Herb loved and adored his wife Cathy and loved his family and longtime friends. He was an avid hunter, who also enjoyed his cars, cigars, sports, politics and being a lifetime Harley rider. Herb is known for his incredibly funny sense of humor, wit, intelligence, faith, generosity, love, honor, strength, protection, fortitude, and Patriotism. He was a lighthouse, always strong and steady to all who knew him while he was alive and will continue to be. The great Eagle of our family has made his final landing in the arms of our Heavenly Father and forever in our hearts. The world is and always will be a better place because of him.

A celebration of Herb’s life will be held on (Saturday) September 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. A private burial was held previously in Lake View Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Herb can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com