VanHoute, Margaret “Peg”  

SODUS: Passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Dorothy DeFisher; her husband, Peter J. VanHoute; brother, Peter DeFisher; sisters, Rose Hilficker and Sue Leaty; granddaughter, Peggy VanHoute; great-grandson, Austin Mayo and great-great-granddaughter, Lilly Waeghe. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Russell) Waeghe, Sandy VanHoute, James VanHoute (Martha Stiengraber), Randy (Carol) VanHoute, Ricky (Sharon) VanHoute; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Margaret worked on the family fruit farm for many years. She also worked at C.H. Stewarts manufacturing and repairing jewelry until she retired. You would often see her working in her flower gardens for many hours daily as that was her passion. She planted and maintained a strawberry garden for friends and family. She loved family gatherings where everyone would play softball, horseshoes, lawn jarts and in the winter months, snowmobiling.

She has requested no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life this summer at the family’s convenience. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or your charity of choice in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.