LYONS: Stephen E. Schutt, 66, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Memorials in his name may be made to: Savannah Pig Rescue, 2415 Rte 89, Savannah, NY 13154. Mr. Schutt was born in Rochester, NY on February 22, 1956, the son of Ellroy and […]