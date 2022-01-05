Powered by Dark Sky
×
VanKoevering Jr., Henry

by WayneTimes.com
January 5, 2022

NEWARK: Henry VanKoevering Jr., 89, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.  

In honor of Henry’s wishes all services will remain private.  Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.  

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607 in memory of Henry.  

Henry was born the son of the late Henry and Lena (Fagner) VanKoevering on Wednesday, February 17, 1932, in Newark, NY.  He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Roosevelt School. Henry was in the Army National Guard during the Korean War.  Henry worked in the printing business and retired from Wilprint Inc., in Lyons, NY.  He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and selling vegetables from his garden.  

Henry will be remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Patsy;  

sons Ken Sr. (Pam) VanKoevering, Jeff (Laura) VanKoevering and Paul VanKoevering; daughters Julie VanKoevering and Tracy (Mike) VanKoevering; stepsons Mike and Chad Porterfield; twenty-eight grandchildren, fifty-five great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Miller and Ellie Read; many nieces and nephews.  

Henry was predeceased by his daughters Laurie Norway, Cheryl White and Tammy (Karl) Luckenbach; his granddaughter, Lisa Metris and Ryan Maestre; sister, Mary (Morey) DaPaepe.   

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.






