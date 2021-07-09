Powered by Dark Sky
VanKouwenberg, Donald

July 9, 2021

SANFORD, Fla./NEWARK: Donald VanKouwenberg, age 88, was called home to be with his Lord on June 17, 2021, in Florida.

In keeping with the wish’s of the family, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service, with Military Honors, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (July 27) in East Palmyra Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to American In-Home Care, 2605 W. Atlantic Avenue Suite B101-103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, who cared for Don during his last stage of life.

Don was born on May 12, 1933, the son of the late James C. and Catherine Krocke VanKouwenberg. Don served in the Army during the Korean War. He was born and raised in Wayne County, building his home and raising his family in Newark, N.Y. Don worked for 39 years at Garlock, until his retirement. He was a member of the Local Union 588 International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers for 61 years. After retirement, he and his wife Jean relocated to Florida.

In his free time, he enjoyed helping and serving his church, woodworking and wood crafting in his shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by the love of his life, T. Jean (Rice) VanKouwenberg after 68 years of marriage; their three children Shelly (Eric) Bengtson of Phelps, N.Y., Jay (Lisa) VanKouwenberg of Sanford, Fla., and Dan (Roberta) VanKouwenberg of Newark, N.Y.; five grandchildren Breeyn (Jared) Schoonerman, Benjamin (Jennifer) Bengtson, Sarah (Shannon) Raymond, Jason VanKouwenberg and Margaret (Joseph) McNinch; and four great-grandchildren Madelyn Bengtson, Liam Charland, Kaylin Charland and William McNinch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends.

Local arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

