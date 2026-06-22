VanKouwenberg, T. Jean (Rice)

NEWARK: T. Jean (Rice) VanKouwenberg, 94, was called home to be with her Lord on November 26, 2025. She was born on October 29, 1931, in Villenova, NY, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mildred (Wolfe) Rice.

She was married on March 14, 1953, to the love of her life, the late Donald VanKouwenberg, for 68 years. They built a home in Newark, NY where Jean worked as a telephone operator at Newark Telephone Company from 1953-1959. She then became a stay-at-home mom to raise three children. While her children were in school, Jean took a position in the Newark School District as a cafeteria worker. She began working in April 1970 and continued until her retirement, December 1993. Upon retirement, she and Don relocated to Florida.

Jean is survived by her daughter Shelly (Eric) Bengtson of Phelps, NY; two sons, Jay (Lisa) VanKouwenberg of Sanford, FL and Dan (Roberta) VanKouwenberg of Newark, NY; Five grandchildren, Sarah (Shannon) Raymond, Breeyn (Jared) Schoonerman, Benjamin (Jennifer) Bengtson, Jason VanKouwenberg, and Margaret (Joseph) McNinch and eight great-grandchildren; Liam and Kaylin Charland, William, Cullen and Dean McNinch, Madelyn Bengtson, Breck and Caius Schoonerman; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and countless friends.

She is predeceased in death by her husband Don, brothers, Lynn Rice, Gerald Rice and Donald Rice, and two sisters Janice Copeland and Betty Kestner.

In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, knitting and crocheting, figuring out puzzles. She loved visiting friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Please share condolences at www.cheneyfuneralhome.com.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service at East Palmyra Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at 1 1 am.