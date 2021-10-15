VanKouwenberg,Theodore “Ted” J.

WILLIAMSON: Died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, at age 77.
Predeceased by his mother: Marjorie, father: John and sister: Kathleen Hawthorne.
Ted was an avid card player. He worked and retired from Chamberlin Rubber Co., Rochester, NY after 40 plus years.
Ted leaves behind his sons: Tim (Bessie), Tom (Jennifer) and Todd (Diana) VanKouwenberg; grandchildren: Erika (Chris) Gerstner, Tim (Susan), Jack and Ben VanKouwenberg; sisters: Nancy Syage and Ann Kremer; brother: Mike VanKouwenberg; many extended family members and numerous friends.
Calling hours will be held on (Monday) October 18, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Ted’s graveside service will take place on (Tuesday) October 19, 2021 at 10am at Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
