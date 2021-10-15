VanKouwenberg,Theodore “Ted” J.

WILLIAMSON: Died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, at age 77.

Predeceased by his mother: Marjorie, father: John and sister: Kathleen Hawthorne.

Ted was an avid card player. He worked and retired from Chamberlin Rubber Co., Rochester, NY after 40 plus years.

Ted leaves behind his sons: Tim (Bessie), Tom (Jennifer) and Todd (Diana) VanKouwenberg; grandchildren: Erika (Chris) Gerstner, Tim (Susan), Jack and Ben VanKouwenberg; sisters: Nancy Syage and Ann Kremer; brother: Mike VanKouwenberg; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) October 18, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Ted’s graveside service will take place on (Tuesday) October 19, 2021 at 10am at Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY.

