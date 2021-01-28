VanLaeken, Michelle

NEWARK: Michelle Van Laeken, 60, died on Monday, January 25, 2020 at the Laurel House in Newark. A Celebration of Life will be planned for when gathering restrictions ease. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel Comfort Care House, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513. Mrs. Van Laeken was born in Springville, NY on December 6, 1960 the daughter of the late Neil and Mary Ann Harris Crow. On August 4, 1984 she married Richard Van Laeken. Over her career she was a sales representative for many health and wellness companies. Chelle had many passions in life. She enjoyed tending to her roses in the summer, and in the winter, taking to the ski slopes. Her greatest passion though, was to her family and chosen family, her friends. She touched so many people with her kindness, generosity, and attention. She was a devoted friend to many.She is survived by her husband of 36 years Richard Van Laeken of Arcadia; a daughter Amanda (Justin Bailey) Van Laeken of Canandaigua; a brother Scott (Deb) Crow of Seabrook, NH; two sisters Jill Crow and Cathy Polly both of Springville. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com