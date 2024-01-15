VanLare, Diane Donna 

FORT JOHNSON, Formerly Williamson/Marion

Diane VanLare, affectionately called Dudy by some, was also called: daughter, sister, wife, mom, gram cruiser, cousin, niece, student, artist, homecoming queen, x-ray technician, owner of the Leaning Barn and associate at Christopher and Banks, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 78 on January 5, 2024.

As her daughter, I saw her in many roles, wearing many hats, but the one that is closest to me is Mom. My mom, Diane, was an exceptional person. This was evident to everyone who knew her. Diane’s love was a tangible force.

If she loved you, you knew it. She had a smile that brightened the room and a laugh that made everything feel right in the world.

Diane grew up in Williamson, N.Y. She graduated from high school in 1963. She went on to attend college in Flint, Michigan as she pursued her x-ray technician degree. She worked as a technician at Rochester General Hospital during the early years of her marriage to the great love of her life, David VanLare. They married on July 16, 1966. The VanLares moved to Marion, New York in 1969. Their first born, Andrew (Audrey) was born in 1970. Their second born, Laura (Jamie) was born in 1972.

Diane was an active community member of Marion. She participated within the Historical Society and served on the board for the Town Recreation department. She was also very involved in Scouts and a beloved patron of the Marion Library. Diane opened her store, the Leaning Barn, with the support of her husband Dave in 1980. She loved antiquing and had a talent for design. She ran the store until 2005 when she moved to Fort Johnson, N.Y. with her daughter, son-in-law Jamie, and beloved grandsons Nick and Nate, after the death of her husband Dave.

She had many happy memories in Fort Johnson and surrounding areas including working at Christopher & Bank, The Black Sheep, The Parson’s Wife, The School House and The Rocking J. She also truly enjoyed attending the Bradt book club.

To say that Diane was loved is an understatement. Her unconditional love served as an anchor to many. She listened, guided, and made you feel valued. The world was truly a better place with her in it.

Although we are hurting here on Earth, many are celebrating in Heaven. Her true love Dave, best friend Marcia and her husband David Ackerman, parents Harold and Ethel Walters, in-laws Roland and Betty VanLare, sister-in-law Sue Walters, Aunt Jean Fitzgerald and Grandma Elve along with many cherished pets that have been waiting for her. She is also surely sharing stories with Jamie’s mom, Barbara Eggleston. Her memory will live on through her children, grandchildren, her brother David Walters, Aunt Norma Walters, and their families; as well as, in the hearts of many friends.

Diane always believed in keeping things simple. For her, some of the greatest joys in life were a good cat(s) and a cold beer.

In respect of Diane’s wishes, a small burial service will be held in Marion, NY in the spring and a celebration of her life will take place in Fort Johnson this summer. Any donations in her memory can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA. She will be greatly missed.