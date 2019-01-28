VanNorman, Cynthia

LINVILLE, NC: Cynthia VanNorman died peacefully at her home in Linville, NC, on Saturday (January 26th 2019). Cindy was born in Lyons, New York, on January 6th 1957 to Frederick W. and Shirley (McIntyre) VanNorman. She was the youngest of their five children – “the baby”. She graduated from Lyons Jr. Sr. High School in 1975. Thereafter, Cindy moved to Naples, Florida, where she attended Naples Community College and worked for Palmer Cable/Comcast for 29 years. Later, she relocated to North Carolina where she was employed by Cannon Hospital in Linville for 10 years. Her long tenure in those two positions hints at some of the key facets of her personality: dedication, loyalty, steadfastness. These characteristics extended beyond her work to all aspects of her life – to her friends, her family, her pets, and most of all, to her beloved sons, Kevin and Kenith Preslar, to whom she always referred as “my boys” with a certain pride in her voice. Cindy was also honest and forthright, never afraid to speak her mind, particularly in defense of others, and perhaps for this reason, she could gain the trust and respect of, and therefore make friends with, nearly anyone. She adored children, and her playful, sometimes impish humor, and easy way delighted them. The same was true for animals – domestic, stray or wild. She enjoyed travel and exploration and relished trips to places as far flung as Italy as much as she did a day trip to hike Grandfather Mountain. She also took great joy in gardening and making her home. Cindy will be interred in South Lyons Cemetery, where she will join her father and her brothers Frederick and David who predeceased her. She is survived by her sons, mother, sisters, Linda VanNorman and Cathy (James) Kallassy, sister-in-law, Eileen VanNorman, nephews Anthony Palone and Frederick VanNorman, nieces Jennifer (VanNorman) Marker and Amanda (Johnson) Clarke, and several great nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Avery County Humane Society, 279 New Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657.