VanNorman, Kenneth L. 

SODUS: Kenneth VanNorman, 85, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Oswego Health.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be at the convenience of the family.
Ken was born on March 31, 1938 in Batavia the son of the late Gilbert H. and Hazel I (Sargent) VanNorman. Ken was one of 13 children. He worked as a carpenter a carpenter his whole life.
He was an avid outdoorsman with a lifelong love of hunting, fishing, woodworking, bluegrass and most importantly family.
Ken is survived by his children, Kenny (Diane) VanNorman, Eleanor (Mark) Burley, Patty (Tim) Trayer, Karen (Rich Sharrow) Slusser; grandchildren, Andrew (Caitlyn) Burley, Aaron Burley, Amanda (Daniel Spencer) Trayer, Kristen Trayer, Stephanie Slusser, Kenny and Elizabeth VanNorman; great grandchildren, Daniel Spencer Jr., Isaac Burley, Guinevere VanNorman, Leon Spencer; sisters Betty (Butch) Flaherty and Molly VanNorman; nephew Arthur, Chris (Shannon) and Jim VanNorman; Niece Pam (Frank) Oberdorf-VanNorman; special fur baby, Buddy; a host of family and friends.
Besides his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Case; sisters Lucinda, Stella, Bonnie, Hazel and Clydette; brothers Charles, Art, Freddie, Gilbert and Dicki.
