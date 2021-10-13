VanNorman, Patricia A.

SODUS: Age 76, passed away on October 12, 2021 at Sodus Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived her husband, Kenneth VanNorman of Sodus; children, Kenny (Diane) VanNorman of Lyons, Eleanor (Mark) Burley of Williamson, Patty (Tim) Trayer of Sodus, Karen (Rich Sharrow) Slusser of Newark; son in law, Michael Slusser of Sodus; grandchildren, Andrew (Caitlyn) Burley, Aaron Burley, Amanda (Daniel Spencer) Trayer, Kristen Trayer, Stephanie Slusser, Kenny VanNorman, Elizabeth VanNorman; great grandchildren, Daniel Spencer Jr., Isaac Burley, Guinevere VanNorman, Leon Spencer; brother, George Case; sisters, Sandy VanHaneghan, Linda (Tim) Bevis; sisters in law, Betty (Butch) Flarerty, Molly VanNorman; nephew, Arthur VanNorman of Tucson, AZ, special friend, Pam VanNorman; special fur baby, Buddy; and a host of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert & Eleanor (Provo) Case; brothers, William, Robert and James Case.

Friends and family are invited to attend her “Celebration of Life” from 12:00pm – 5:00pm Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at the Sodus Center Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com