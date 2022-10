NEWARK:Aaron J. VanOpdurp, 29, passed away on Saturday, October15, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on from 9 Am to Noon on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Open Arms Community Fellowship, 30 Galen St., in Clyde. Funeral Services will follow at Noon. Burial will be in Webster Rural Cemetery.

Mr. VanOpdurp is survived by his parents James and Monica VanOpdurp; two children Alyza and Lucas; a sister Jessica VanOpdurp; two brothers Bradley (Samatha) VanOpdurp, Andrew VanOpdurp; a grandmother Janice Suwyn.

