PALMYRA: Joseph J. VanScott, 93, of Palmyra, NY, left this life unexpectedly, yet peacefully, for his eternal home on May 8, 2022. Predeceased by siblings Dolores, Veronica, Genevieve, Charles, Francis, and son Joseph, Joe is survived by brother Eugene, wife Jean, 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Care Net of Wayne County or a charity of your choice. For additional information, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com