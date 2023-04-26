VanScott, Marie VanScott   (née Schreiner)

PALMYRA: Jean Marie VanScott (née Schreiner)

Jean VanScott, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Palmyra surrounded by family on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She is predeceased by husband Joseph, son Joseph Jr., siblings Robert (Rebecca) Schreiner, Francis (Barbara), James (Kathleen), Joyce (Gary), Earl (Jane) and Donna (Ronald). Jean is survived by 6 children, Paul (Kathleen), MaryAnn Harnishfeger (Mark), John (Cathy), Michael (Martha), Peter (Deborah) and Ellen. She is also survived by sister Carol, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

A graduate of Mercy High School, Jean devoted her life to serving her family, church, and community. She retired as the Director of Religious Education for St. Anne’s Parish. Jean will be remembered for her love of flowers, positive outlook, humor, creativity, deep faith, and easy demeanor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caring Choices Pregnancy Help Center, caringchoicesphc.com.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 28, 2023, 10AM at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 136 Church Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. Inurnment will be private.

