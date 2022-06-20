Powered by Dark Sky
June 21st 2022, Tuesday
VanStean, Terry R.

by WayneTimes.com
June 20, 2022

LYONS: It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Terry R. VanStean on May 18, 2022. He was born in Sodus NY on April 2, 1952.

He was the son of the late John J. VanStean Jr. and Thelma VandenHeuvel VanStean. Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years Valerie VanStean, his children Kristi (Leroy) Wold, Adam Zulauf, Justin (Jordan) Zulauf and his seven grandchildren Cameron,Audra, Joshua, Cooper, Grady, Wyatt and Everett.

He was predeceased by his sister Lynn.

Terry retired from AT&T after a long career as a Network Engineer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1988 and was honorably discharged as a SGT. His commitment to serve followed when he was elected to the Lyons Village Board and then became the last Mayor of  Lyons NY in 2013 until the dissolution of the Village on December 31, 2015.

Terry enjoyed camping, boating, cooking, traveling and spending time entertaining his family and many friends. His booming voice could be heard announcing the Lyons Football and Hartwick College football games which he enjoyed immensely. He also loved his four dogs Ragamuffin,Lancelot, Betz and Brenner and his bird Tequila. He will always be remembered for his quick wit,sense of humor and big smile.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held on July 3, 2022 at 12:00 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons NY. A luncheon will be served following the service.

In lieu of flowers, all contributions can be  made in his name to the ASPCA or St, Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

