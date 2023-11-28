VanSteen, Alton D.

CANANDAIGUA: Alton D. VanSteen, 88, passed away at home, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

According to Alton’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be at a future date to be announced. Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Contributions/donations are welcome to be made in his honor to Ontario-Yates Hospice @ 1-800-253-4439.

Alton was born in Moravia, NY, on December 1, 1934, the son of the late Jacob and Charlotte “Lottie” (Swan) Van Steen. He graduated from Moravia High School. He worked at Duffy Motts, in Williamson. Later he was a fork lift operator at Genesee Brewery in Rochester. Alton enjoyed playing the Lottery and patronizing the best diners in Wayne and Ontario Counties. His favorite past-time was enjoying the view of Canandaigua Lake.

Alton is survived by his daughters Valerie (Dennis) Calkins and Virginia (Donald) Mitzel; his son Randy (Kim) VanSteen; sisters Onalee Nudd and Sandy (Larry) Bolton; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as Helen’s loving children/husbands/wives/grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended families, dear friends and church family.

Alton was preceded in death by his second wife and love of his life, Helen; his first wife, Shirley M. (Jeffers); his daughter Tina; brother-in-law Lowell Nudd; sisters Regina, Florence, Topsie VanSteen, Muriel Frances and Betty Jean Brugge; brothers Raymond Jacob and Donald Clifford VanSteen.