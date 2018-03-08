Vansteen, Helen L.

FARMINGTON: Age 69, entered into God’s house on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, with her family by her side. Born in Saco, ME in 1949, she grew up in Biddeford Pool, ME, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1967. Linda is the daughter of George Franklin “Skip” Day and Bessie (Small) Day who were well known on the Pool. Residing a number of years in Marion, NY on what she termed a “farmette”, Linda thoroughly enjoyed the 4-acre property. Horses and birds were her joy along with her beloved cat, Socks....