Vansteen, Helen L.

SODUS: Helen L. Vansteen, beloved wife of Alton D. Vansteen went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. She is survived by her husband, her 6 children: Deborah (Ken) Hill, Beverly Zahlman, Beatrice (Geno) DeBryne, Joseph Minor, Michael (Joanne) Minor, Catherine Minor, 3 stepchildren: Randy (Kim) Vansteen, Valerie (Dennis)Calkins, Virginia Liberatore, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com