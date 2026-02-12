Vanvertloh, Jr. Frank

MARION: Entered into rest on February 9, 2026 at the age of 88. He is survived by his

loving wife of 48 years, Violet; stepson, John Verkey; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and

friends.

Frank had a passion for re-enacting events from the Civil War and W.W.II. He also relished

outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, as well as driving and admiring the classic ‘57

corvettes.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Frank’s memory to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224

Fair St., Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com