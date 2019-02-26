VanWaes, Richard H.

NEWARK: Richard H. VanWaes, 71, died February 21, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Richard was born in Newark Sept. 9, 1947 son of Harold and Norma VanWaes. He attended the ARC day program. He is survived by his sisters Patricia (Frank) Zappia of Newark, Joyce (Franklin) Fogel of Nazareth, PA; brothers Robert (Diane) VanWaes of Shortsville, David VanWaes. He was predeceased by his longtime partner Carol LaComba, mother Norma Turner, father Harold VanWaes. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in Macedon Village Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Michaels Church, 401 S. Main St, Newark. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com