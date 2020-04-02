Vasavada ,Brenda Queor

NEWARK: Brenda Queor Vasavada, 61, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the North Lawerence Cemetery. Brenda is survived by two sons, Kulin Vasavada of New Jersey and Jonas Vasavada of Odgensburg; a granddaughter Carleigh Vasavada, a grandson of Dion Vasavada; two great granddaughters; four sisters Darlena (Roy) Keck of Pennnsylvania, Phylinda (Larry) Gonyou of Lyons, Waneta (Bob) Favreau of Lyons and Charlene (Leo) Shampine of Hermon, New York; one brother Bernard (Pam) Queor of Fairville and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Barney and June Dodds Queor, three brothers Allen, Barney Jr., and Earl Queor; two sisters June and Carol Queor. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com