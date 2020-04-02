Obituaries
Vasavada ,Brenda Queor
NEWARK: Brenda Queor Vasavada, 61, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the North Lawerence Cemetery. Brenda is survived by two sons, Kulin Vasavada of New Jersey and Jonas Vasavada of Odgensburg; a granddaughter Carleigh Vasavada, a grandson of Dion Vasavada; two great granddaughters; four sisters Darlena (Roy) Keck of Pennnsylvania, Phylinda (Larry) Gonyou of Lyons, Waneta (Bob) Favreau of Lyons and Charlene (Leo) Shampine of Hermon, New York; one brother Bernard (Pam) Queor of Fairville and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Barney and June Dodds Queor, three brothers Allen, Barney Jr., and Earl Queor; two sisters June and Carol Queor. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
24 Cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County as of Wed. (4/1/20)
UPDATE As of this email, Wayne County can confirm that our total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now...
Support Local Restaurants: A listing of Wayne County eateries still open during the shutdown
Craving you favorite restaurant’s food? During this time of business closures and social distancing, we are encouraging Wayne County...
The new “Distance” Learning
With the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “distance learning” has suddenly become a term relevant to families...
Recent Obituaries
Johnson, Kenneth Arthur
SODUS: Age 90, passed away April 1st, 2020. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy A....
Vasavada ,Brenda Queor
NEWARK: Brenda Queor Vasavada, 61, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A graveside service...
DeFisher, Ruth Elizabeth (Dockstader)
October 25, 1934 ~ March 18, 2020 WILLIAMSON/BOUNTIFUL, UTAH: Entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2020 at age 85....