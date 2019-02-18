Vasseur, Donna

ONTARIO/ROCHESTER: Donna (Steffenhagen) Vasseur, 81 years young, died on February 12 after a vibrant life filled with love and simple joys: trips to Myrtle Beach, an oaky Chardonnay, a good bargain, crusty Italian bread, and a sassy black outfit with heels and some bling. She was an incredible mother who put her children and grandchildren above everything: son David Vasseur of Houston, Tx; son Thomas Vasseur of Washington, D.C.; daughter Sandy Hattendorf (Dan) of Charlotte, NC; and grandsons Mack and Casey. She is also survived by her “sister-cousin” Leah Rogalski (John); niece Janet Reiss (George); “bonus kids” Betsy Farris and Todd Roosa; and many more loving family members and friends. Donna was predeceased by her husband Laverne Vasseur, brother Tom Ceniglis (Reba), and special friend Phil Mills. Those who would like to share their personal stories via email can send a message to her children at MemoriesofOurMom1937@gmail.com. To honor Donna and help others who need the gift of life, please consider donating blood or financial resources in her name to your local American Red Cross.