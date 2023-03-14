Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 15th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Vendel, Deborah B. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 14, 2023

MARION: Deborah passed away on March 9, 2023 at age 84.  

She was predeceased by her husband, Johannes "Joe"Vendel and grandson Christopher Vendel. 

Deborah is survived by her sons, Jonathan S. (Diane) and Chris R. Vendel; grandchildren, Jodi, Joseph, and Michelle Vendel; sisters-in-law, Christina "Tina" Prahler and Betty Vendel; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Deborah and her late husband, Joe were long time members of the Walworth Sportsman Club, where she served as treasurer for many years.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Thursday (March 16) from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Private interment in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Tunnels 2 Towers, t2t.org or American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.  

To leave Deborah’s family an online condolence, please visit her tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Heberle, Jr. Thomas W. 

ONTARIO: Sunday, March 12, 2023, age 70. Predeceased by his father, Thomas. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Chris; children, Matthew (Rachel), Emily, Amanda and Nicholas (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Evan, Wesleigh, Natalie, Preston and Elouise; mother, Melanie; siblings, Karen (Roger) Dobbs, Paul (Sherman) Heberle and Linda Hill; nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to […]

Read More
Vendel, Deborah B. 

MARION: Deborah passed away on March 9, 2023 at age 84.   She was predeceased by her husband, Johannes "Joe"Vendel and grandson Christopher Vendel.  Deborah is survived by her sons, Jonathan S. (Diane) and Chris R. Vendel; grandchildren, Jodi, Joseph, and Michelle Vendel; sisters-in-law, Christina "Tina" Prahler and Betty Vendel; nieces, nephews and many friends. Deborah […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square