Vendel, Deborah B. 

MARION: Deborah passed away on March 9, 2023 at age 84.

She was predeceased by her husband, Johannes "Joe"Vendel and grandson Christopher Vendel.

Deborah is survived by her sons, Jonathan S. (Diane) and Chris R. Vendel; grandchildren, Jodi, Joseph, and Michelle Vendel; sisters-in-law, Christina "Tina" Prahler and Betty Vendel; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Deborah and her late husband, Joe were long time members of the Walworth Sportsman Club, where she served as treasurer for many years.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Thursday (March 16) from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Private interment in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Tunnels 2 Towers, t2t.org or American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

